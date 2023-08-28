World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Conflict in Ukraine likely to be frozen, Czech Prime Minister says

0:36
World

The conflict in Ukraine is likely to be frozen due to a stalemate situation on the front and despite the ongoing military and civilian assistance to Kyiv from the West, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, Politico reports.

Conflict in Ukraine likely to be frozen, Czech Prime Minister says
Photo: "Ukraine under attack" by manhhai is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

"The chances for a quick resolution of the conflict turned out to be small and are getting smaller and smaller,” the politician said, referring to the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

He also noted that the Czech authorities were nervous about Russia's achievements in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky say Ukraine would fight for many years, but not on Russia's territory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was not moving hostilities to Russia's territory not to lose allies' help

Zelensky: Ukraine will fight for long, but fighting on Russian territory excluded
Ghost of Kyiv killed as Czech L-39 training aircraft collide in Ukraine
Ghost of Kyiv killed as Czech L-39 training aircraft collide in Ukraine
Czech Prime Minister believes Ukrainian conflict to be frozen
Kremlin unaware whether Putin may attend Prigozhin's funeral
BRICS has doubled in size. Will the West turn a blind eye? Petr Ermilin US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it' Lyuba Lulko Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer Andrey Mihayloff
Poland and Baltic States demand Belarus should get rid of PMC Wagner
Poland and Baltic States demand Belarus should get rid of PMC Wagner
Last materials
Poland and Baltic States want PMC Wagner out of Belarus
Conflict in Ukraine likely to be frozen, Czech Prime Minister says
Ghost of Kyiv killed as Czech L-39 training aircraft collide in Ukraine
Zelensky: Ukraine will fight for long, but fighting on Russian territory excluded
Kremlin unaware whether Putin may attend Prigozhin's funeral
BRICS has doubled in size. Will the West turn a blind eye?
Bloomberg: Biden may push Ukraine to negotiations with Russia
Lukashenko offered to send rope and soap bar to Prigozhin during mutiny
Peskov: Kremlin not involved in Prigozhin's death
Rabotyne village ruined completely in fierce fighting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X