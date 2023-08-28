Czech Prime Minister believes Ukrainian conflict to be frozen

Conflict in Ukraine likely to be frozen, Czech Prime Minister says

0:36 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

The conflict in Ukraine is likely to be frozen due to a stalemate situation on the front and despite the ongoing military and civilian assistance to Kyiv from the West, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, Politico reports.

Photo: "Ukraine under attack" by manhhai is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

"The chances for a quick resolution of the conflict turned out to be small and are getting smaller and smaller,” the politician said, referring to the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

He also noted that the Czech authorities were nervous about Russia's achievements in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.