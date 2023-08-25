Bloomberg: Biden may push Ukraine to negotiations with Russia

US President Joe Biden may try to push Kyiv to negotiations with Moscow over the upcoming 2024 presidential election in the United States, Bloomberg said citing several European officials.

Photo: US President Joe Biden.Photographer: Ramsay De Give/Bloomberg

One of them stressed that it would be increasingly difficult for Europeans to convince Washington that Ukraine was an American problem as Ukraine's counteroffensive was extremely slow and complicated.

"The US is going to be less and less interested in what's happening in Ukraine and it's going to be more and more difficult for Europeans to convince the Americans that Ukraine is an American problem," Samantha de Bendern, an associate fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs said.

NATO has run out of optimism and many members of the alliance are very skeptical about sending weapons to Kyiv because the Russian defence has proved to be effective, and hopes for the success of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have failed, the publication said.