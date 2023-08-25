World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Bloomberg: Biden may push Ukraine to negotiations with Russia

1:06
World

US President Joe Biden may try to push Kyiv to negotiations with Moscow over the upcoming 2024 presidential election in the United States, Bloomberg said citing several European officials.

Bloomberg: Biden may push Ukraine to negotiations with Russia
Photo: US President Joe Biden.Photographer: Ramsay De Give/Bloomberg

One of them stressed that it would be increasingly difficult for Europeans to convince Washington that Ukraine was an American problem as Ukraine's counteroffensive was extremely slow and complicated.

"The US is going to be less and less interested in what's happening in Ukraine and it's going to be more and more difficult for Europeans to convince the Americans that Ukraine is an American problem," Samantha de Bendern, an associate fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs said.

NATO has run out of optimism and many members of the alliance are very skeptical about sending weapons to Kyiv because the Russian defence has proved to be effective, and hopes for the success of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have failed, the publication said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US estimates Zircon missile threat if deployed in Washington's backyard

Not that long ago it was rumoured that the president of Nicaragua signed a decree on the deployment of a Russian nuclear base near the borders of the United States

US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it'
Putin: Prigozhin made serious mistakes
Putin comments on Prigozhin's death
Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane crash: The latest
Russian forces strike decision-making centre in Ukraine
US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it' Lyuba Lulko Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer Andrey Mihayloff F-16 will have no chance as one Fighting Falcon will have to counter nine Russian jets Alexander Shtorm
Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash bodies very difficult to identify due to deformities
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer
US sanctions those responsible for evacuation of Ukrainian children to Russia
US sanctions those responsible for evacuation of Ukrainian children to Russia
Last materials
Lukashenko offered to send rope and soap bar to Prigozhin during mutiny
Peskov: Kremlin not involved in Prigozhin's death
Rabotyne village ruined completely in fierce fighting
Russian Defence Ministry shows Krasnopol guided artillery projectile in action
Ukraine attempts to attack Central Russia with S-200 rocket
Putin: Prigozhin made serious mistakes
US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it'
Russian forces strike decision-making centre in Ukraine
US imposes new sanctions on Russia for 'deportation' of Ukrainian children to Russia
Visual identification of Prigozhin plane crash bodies deems impossible
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X