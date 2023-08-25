World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Lukashenko offered to send rope and soap bar to Prigozhin during mutiny

1:14
World

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company (PMC) Wagner, never asked him for security guarantees.

Lukashenko offered to send rope and soap bar to Prigozhin during mutiny
Photo: president.gov.by

According to Lukashenko, he never discussed personal security guarantees when talking to Prigozhin.

"To answer this question directly: I don't have to ensure Prigozhin's security,” Belarus President said.

Alexander Lukashenko also shared a few details about his negotiations with Prigozhin during PMC Wagner's armed coup. According to Lukashenko, he offered to send him a rope and a bar of soap, as Prigozhin was assuring Lukashenko that he was not afraid to die, BelTA reports.

"I told him: "Zhen (short for Evgeny — ed.), do you understand that you will kill people and die yourself?” He just returned from the front and he told me: "To hell with it, I'll die!" Then I offered sending him a rope and a bar of soap." "No, no, no. I don't want it like that. I will die a hero,” he responded," Lukashenko said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US estimates Zircon missile threat if deployed in Washington's backyard

Not that long ago it was rumoured that the president of Nicaragua signed a decree on the deployment of a Russian nuclear base near the borders of the United States

US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it'
Putin: Prigozhin made serious mistakes
Putin comments on Prigozhin's death
Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane crash: The latest
Russian forces strike decision-making centre in Ukraine
US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it' Lyuba Lulko Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer Andrey Mihayloff F-16 will have no chance as one Fighting Falcon will have to counter nine Russian jets Alexander Shtorm
Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash bodies very difficult to identify due to deformities
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer
US sanctions those responsible for evacuation of Ukrainian children to Russia
US sanctions those responsible for evacuation of Ukrainian children to Russia
Last materials
Peskov: Kremlin not involved in Prigozhin's death
Rabotyne village ruined completely in fierce fighting
Russian Defence Ministry shows Krasnopol guided artillery projectile in action
Ukraine attempts to attack Central Russia with S-200 rocket
Putin: Prigozhin made serious mistakes
US estimates Zircon missile threat: '39 seconds and that's it'
Russian forces strike decision-making centre in Ukraine
US imposes new sanctions on Russia for 'deportation' of Ukrainian children to Russia
Visual identification of Prigozhin plane crash bodies deems impossible
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Ace of hotdog sales, Putin's cook, military leader and mutineer
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X