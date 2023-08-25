Lukashenko offered to send rope and soap bar to Prigozhin during mutiny

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company (PMC) Wagner, never asked him for security guarantees.

Photo: president.gov.by

According to Lukashenko, he never discussed personal security guarantees when talking to Prigozhin.

"To answer this question directly: I don't have to ensure Prigozhin's security,” Belarus President said.

Alexander Lukashenko also shared a few details about his negotiations with Prigozhin during PMC Wagner's armed coup. According to Lukashenko, he offered to send him a rope and a bar of soap, as Prigozhin was assuring Lukashenko that he was not afraid to die, BelTA reports.

"I told him: "Zhen (short for Evgeny — ed.), do you understand that you will kill people and die yourself?” He just returned from the front and he told me: "To hell with it, I'll die!" Then I offered sending him a rope and a bar of soap." "No, no, no. I don't want it like that. I will die a hero,” he responded," Lukashenko said.