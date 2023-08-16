World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine will not be part of NATO as alliance will not last for another decade

1:24
Ukraine will never be part of NATO, and the existence of the military bloc has long been in question, political scientist Alexander Vedrussov told Pravda.Ru commenting on the recent statement from NATO official about a chance for Kyiv to join the alliance after ceding some of its territories to Russia. 

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org

According to Vedrussov, Ukraine has never been independent enough to decide anything at all. Everyone in the West admits, albeit non-publicly, that there is no place for Ukraine in the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Ukraine will never be part of NATO. NATO is an obsolete organisation. It has been losing relevance as attention has been shifting towards China and Southeast Asia. NATO may cease to exist by the end of the decade, chances are high," Vedrussov believes.

The existence of NATO has been in question since the end of the Cold War, but the US decided to "pressure the Russians" all the way through. Washington's plan will fail, and the Americans will have to leave Ukraine in disgrace, like they left Afghanistan, the expert said.

In the future, Europe may raise the issue of European security in an adequate fashion, while interacting with Russia, the expert believes.

