Head of Russian Biological Defence Forces: Washington prepares for another pandemic

1:20
World

The US Office for Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is preparing a new pandemic by mutating viruses, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces said.

Photo: pixabay.com

According to him, the office, which was established in July 2023, seeks to implement USA's strategic plans in establishing global control over the biological situation. The office is to be responsible for setting the course and combating biological challenges.

Washington has thus launched preparations for a new pandemic, the official believes.

"We do not exclude that the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for the purpose of global management by creating crisis situations of biological nature,” Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

The United States may carry out a full range of works with pathogens of biological weapons. The documents that the Russian forces obtained during the special military operation in Ukraine indicated that the USA was testing unregistered drugs and collecting pathogens in various regions of the world.

