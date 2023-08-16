World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

India confirms problems with payments for Russian oil

1:13
World

Russia and India continue discussing a mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles as the problem of exports-imports imbalance that arose due to payments for Russian oil persists.

India confirms problems with payments for Russian oil
Photo: flickr. com

President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) R Dinesh told reporters from G20 countries that the sanctions-induced imbalance became a 100-percent reality. Russian and Indian authorities continue looking for ways to resolve difficulties. They also consider an opportunity to set up a mechanism for settlements in rubles.

Problems in Russia's oil trade with India emerged in the spring of 2023. They emerged after Russian oil companies attempted to switch to national currencies — rubles and rupees — in mutual settlements.

The companies thus attempted to circumvent Western sanctions that prohibited oil supplies at prices higher than $60 per barrel. However, Indian companies did not have enough rubles, and it was not easy to withdraw rupees from local banks due to peculiarities of local legislation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine

If Ukraine cedes disputed territories in order to enter the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), the country will also need to cede Kyiv

Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine
Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024
Russian forces to launch offensive in autumn before decisive battle in 2024
Russia's Kornet ATGMs effectively annihilate Ukraine's precious Leopard tanks
Russian forces conduct major missile attack targeting Ukraine's defense facilities
Czech government calls for humility as Ukrainians rape Czech women Lyuba Lulko Meanwhile in Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead in broad daylight Andrey Mihayloff Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger Petr Ermilin
Ukraine builds drones under the cover of granaries – Russian Defence Minister
Ukraine's military failures occur due to insufficient military assistance from the West
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
Last materials
Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine
Video shows annihilated German Leopard 2A6 tanks in Ukraine
Russia strikes key facilities of Ukraine's defense industry
Ukraine builds drones under the cover of granaries – Russian Defence Minister
Ukraine's counteroffensive fails due to insufficient military supplies from the West
Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
Czech government calls for humility as Ukrainians rape Czech women
Drone video shows destruction of Ukrainian S-300 air defence complexes
Russian ruble falls to 100 rubles per one US dollar
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X