Passenger aircraft flies over Ukraine for the first time since February 2022

0:51 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

A passenger aircraft flew through Ukrainian airspace for the first time since the beginning of hostilities in the country, NRK reports.

Photo: pixabay. com

According to the publication, the aircraft belonged to Turkey's BBN Airlines. Airline representatives confirmed that on July 25, its Airbus A320-200 charter aircraft, en route from Oslo to Antalya, deviated from its original route due to an impending storm and found itself in a closed sky over Ukraine.

“We understand the concern that the incident raises and ensure that we will take measures not to let such incidents happen again,” the company said.

It was also reported that there were about 180 people on board the airplane.