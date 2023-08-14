World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

USA's Bradley IFV much inferior to Russia's BMP-3

1:09
World

USA's serial Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is much inferior to the Russian BMP-3 with dynamic protection, Evgeny Chistyakov, Deputy Head of the Marketing Department of the Scientific Research Institute of Steel believes.

USA's Bradley IFV much inferior to Russia's BMP-3
Photo: Jaroslav Ozana/CTK

"Bradley is not protected from grenades, but the Russian IVF will be protected from a variety of weapons, including a cumulative grenade,” the specialist said, TASS reports.

Ruslan Dyshekov, director for foreign economic activity and civil products of the Scientific Research Institute of Steel, noted that the mounted dynamic protection system for the BMP-3 would be supplied to the troops this year. The system will protect the combat vehicle from monoblock hand-held anti-tank grenades and anti-tank guided missiles.

In addition, the mounted dynamic protection system for the BMP-3 protects the vehicle against small arms of various calibers, the official said.

The BMP-3 is capable of destroying the Bradley from a distance of several kilometres.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in a video message on his Telegram channel that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge on August 12

Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge
USA's Bradley IFV much inferior to Russia's BMP-3
USA's Bradley has no chance against Russia's BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle
Russia's success in Kupyanks will crush Ukrainian counteroffensive completely Lyuba Lulko Meanwhile in Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead in broad daylight Andrey Mihayloff Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger Petr Ermilin
Last materials
Russia to test Burevetsnik nuclear-capable missile on Novaya Zemlya
USA's Bradley IFV much inferior to Russia's BMP-3
Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge
Russia's success in Kupyanks will crush Ukrainian counteroffensive completely
Russian budget starts suffering from shortage of oil and gas revenues
Russia launches Luna-25 space probe to the Moon
Video captures moment when Ukrainian drone crashes and explodes in Moscow
Biden unexpectedly makes big gift to Putin
Ukrainians told to evacuate from Kupyansk as Russian forces advance
Last attempt: Ukraine may have to mobilise hundreds of thousands
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X