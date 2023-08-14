USA's Bradley has no chance against Russia's BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle

USA's Bradley IFV much inferior to Russia's BMP-3

USA's serial Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is much inferior to the Russian BMP-3 with dynamic protection, Evgeny Chistyakov, Deputy Head of the Marketing Department of the Scientific Research Institute of Steel believes.

Photo: Jaroslav Ozana/CTK

"Bradley is not protected from grenades, but the Russian IVF will be protected from a variety of weapons, including a cumulative grenade,” the specialist said, TASS reports.

Ruslan Dyshekov, director for foreign economic activity and civil products of the Scientific Research Institute of Steel, noted that the mounted dynamic protection system for the BMP-3 would be supplied to the troops this year. The system will protect the combat vehicle from monoblock hand-held anti-tank grenades and anti-tank guided missiles.

In addition, the mounted dynamic protection system for the BMP-3 protects the vehicle against small arms of various calibers, the official said.

The BMP-3 is capable of destroying the Bradley from a distance of several kilometres.