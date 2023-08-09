World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Poland plans to occupy Western Ukraine

1:22
World

Poland plans to set up a Polish-Ukrainian fighting force supposedly for security purposes. In fact, however, the union will be created to occupy Western Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the military department, TASS reports.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Poland plans to occupy Western Ukraine
Photo: mirtesen.ru

"There are plans to create the so-called Polish-Ukrainian fighting force, ostensibly to ensure the security of Western Ukraine, but in fact to subsequently occupy this territory,” Shoigu said.

Poland's procurement of weapons also poses a threat to Russia, Sergei Shoigu said. Warsaw started purchasing weapons from the United States, Great Britain and South Korea, which created additional risks for Moscow.

Poland "has become the main tool of the US-led anti-Russian policy," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu added.

It is worthy of note that Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that the Polish authorities expected to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine and "tear off a piece of the country." The Polish leadership harbours revanchist plans, Putin added. Warsaw would also like to get a part of the territory of Belarus, Putin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky unable to change the situation on the battlefield

Recent statements that one could hear from Western analysts suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as a US puppet, has finished playing his role

Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
It appears the Kremlin decided not to bomb Ukrainian bridges
Washingtons responds to Russia's grain deal demands
Putin cancels double taxation agreements with Russia-unfriendly countries
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Striving for Its Soul Mahboob A. Khawaja De-Globalization and De-Dollarization in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs
Arrest of Imran Khan Signals Corrupt Authoritarian Order
Large mushroom cloud appears after massive explosion in Moscow suburban town
Large mushroom cloud appears after massive explosion in Moscow suburban town
Last materials
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Poland plans to occupy Western Ukraine
Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia to reinforce troops on western borders
Sergiev Posad explosion near Moscow: Dozens injured
Massive explosion in town near Moscow sends mushroom cloud of smoke into the sky
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Putin terminates double taxation agreements with the West
Pakistan Striving for Its Soul
Anthony Blinken: Washington meets Russia's grain deal requirements
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X