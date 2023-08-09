Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Poland plans to occupy Western Ukraine

1:22 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

Poland plans to set up a Polish-Ukrainian fighting force supposedly for security purposes. In fact, however, the union will be created to occupy Western Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the military department, TASS reports.

Photo: mirtesen.ru

"There are plans to create the so-called Polish-Ukrainian fighting force, ostensibly to ensure the security of Western Ukraine, but in fact to subsequently occupy this territory,” Shoigu said.

Poland's procurement of weapons also poses a threat to Russia, Sergei Shoigu said. Warsaw started purchasing weapons from the United States, Great Britain and South Korea, which created additional risks for Moscow.

Poland "has become the main tool of the US-led anti-Russian policy," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu added.

It is worthy of note that Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that the Polish authorities expected to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine and "tear off a piece of the country." The Polish leadership harbours revanchist plans, Putin added. Warsaw would also like to get a part of the territory of Belarus, Putin said.