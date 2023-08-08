Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West

Recent statements that one could hear from Western analysts suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as a US puppet, has finished playing his role, military expert Andrei Koshkin said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Photo: AP Photo / Yves Herman

The West pinned large hopes on the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian troops. Kyiv's partners believed that Ukraine's counteroffensive would be successful. Having invested heavily in Ukraine, the West hoped that Russia would agree to make concessions. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not break the line of contact.

"Not a single Western analyst could expect such an outcome, when Russia would annihilate almost all the forces that Ukraine accumulated primarily with the help of the West. They were discouraged. Of course, something needs to be changed. Zelensky has played his role as a figure in this paradigm. In another paradigm, he will no longer look like a driver that could change the situation," Koshkin said.

Analytical assumptions on the possible elimination of Zelensky appear in the West in order to see how politicians would react, the specialist added.

Earlier, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that Washington would plan the assassination of the President of Ukraine because of his failed decisions during the counteroffensive.