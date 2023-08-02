World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Poland: Ukraine is impudent, Kyiv is playing with fire

1:13
World

Ukraine is playing with fire by summoning the Polish ambassador to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Krzysztof Sobolewski, Secretary General of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party wrote on social media.

Photo: Автор: DiscoverWithDima, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532191

"Summoning the Polish ambassador to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (the only one who remained in Kyiv while all others fled) is playing with fire,” the politician wrote, adding that "Ukraine should look for an enemy in the east.”

According to Sobolewski, summoning the ambassador on August 1, the anniversary of the Warsaw uprising against Nazi Germany, was "particularly impudent that cannot go unanswered."

Earlier, Polish Ambassador Bartosz Cichocki was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after the Minister of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that Kyiv was ungrateful for the provided assistance. Przydacz said that Ukraine should have appreciated the role that Poland has played for the republic lately.

During the meeting it was said that allegations of Ukraine's ingratitude for helping Warsaw were untrue and unacceptable.

