News

Kremlin: Returning to grain deal impossible for Russia

1:00
World

It is impossible for Moscow to return to the grain deal as other parties to the agreement do not meet Russia's requirements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 

Kremlin: Returning to grain deal impossible for Russia
Photo: RBC

UN Secretary General António Guterres earlier sent a letter to Vladimir Putin promising to fulfill the Russian part of the agreements, Peskov confirmed. However, de facto the deal has never been completed, he added.

“Unfortunately, it is impossible to return to this deal at the moment, because it is not being implemented,” the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that Putin was ready to agree to the resumption of Russia's participation in the initiative if Moscow's demands were met.

The agreements on the Black Sea grain deal were terminated on July 17. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the continuation of the grain deal had lost its meaning, since it did not justify its humanitarian purpose.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
