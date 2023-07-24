Former US intelligence officer: Ukraine and Poland may unite

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that presidents of Ukraine and Poland, Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda, were allegedly conducting secret negotiations to unite the countries.

Photo: Telegram https://t.me/The_Kyva

Speaking on Stephen Gardner's YouTube channel, Ritter said that Zelensky and Duda discussed a possibility of creating a political union of Poland and Ukraine, which would literally erase the borders between the republics.

The former intelligence officer believes that Zelensky could accept such a proposal "because of his desperate situation." At the same time, there is a risk of a direct military confrontation between Poland and Russia in this case, Ritter noted.