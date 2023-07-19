World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin not going to BRICS Summit in South Africa

0:28
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

Photo: syl.ru

Moscow will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a message posted on the website of the South African president said.

"By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov," the message says.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier said that any attempt to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the republic for the BRICS Summit in August would be a declaration of war with Russia.

Putin was invited to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August. However, the Russian president is wanted by the International Criminal Court that issued an arrest warrant against him over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. South Africa being a member of the ICC would be expected to implement the provision were he to attend.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, from 22 to 24 August 2023.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
