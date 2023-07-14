US former intelligence officer: Zelensky will be annihilated

The conflict with Russia can only end when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is annihilated together with his government, Scott Ritter, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces said in an interview with Maverick Multimedia YouTube channel.

Photo: Youtube: Udarnye Z sily

Zelensky will not be able to reach a peace agreement with Russia as the sitting Ukrainian President has gone too far. The only thing that he can do now is die, Ritter believes.

Zelensky missed all opportunities for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Scott Ritter also said. Zelensky's fate is sealed now as Moscow will not let the Kyiv regime exist after his death.