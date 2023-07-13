Ukraine decides to legalise medicinal marijuana

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) gave the first reading to the bill about the legalisation of medical marijuana. As many as 268 MPs voted to approve the bill.

Photo: Volodymyr Tarasovukrinform/Keystone Press Agency

Mikhail Radutsky, the head of the Committee on Medicine, said that it would be possible to buy medical marijuana drugs at any pharmacy by providing an electronic prescription.

Getting such drugs without a prescription will be impossible.

"Inspection authorities, the National Health Service of Ukraine will be able to clearly understand which doctor prescribed such a drug and whether this particular patient really needs such a drug,” the MP said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier called for the legalisation of medical marijuana. Ukraine should introduce "all best world practices" so that "Ukrainian men and women do not have to endure pain, stress and trauma due to the war.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal submitted the bill to legalise medicinal cannabis to the Verkhovna Rada in June 2022. Medicinal marijuana drugs can be used to ease pain and relieve muscle and blood vessels spasms. They can also be used to treat anorexia, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.