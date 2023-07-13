World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte arguing over cup of coffee at NATO summit – Video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte argued over a cup of coffee.

Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte arguing over cup of coffee at NATO summit – Video
Photo: pixabay.com

The video of the episode appeared on YouTube. 

The video shows Rutte sitting down at the negotiating table and asking for a cup of coffee. Zelensky offers his coffee to Rutte. Rutte then replies: “No, no. You are fighting a war, this is your coffee. You need it,” and pushes the cup back to the Ukrainian president laughing. 

Zelensky laughs too and proposes sharing his cup with the Dutch Prime Minister. 

