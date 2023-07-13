Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte argued over a cup of coffee.
The video of the episode appeared on YouTube.
The video shows Rutte sitting down at the negotiating table and asking for a cup of coffee. Zelensky offers his coffee to Rutte. Rutte then replies: “No, no. You are fighting a war, this is your coffee. You need it,” and pushes the cup back to the Ukrainian president laughing.
Zelensky laughs too and proposes sharing his cup with the Dutch Prime Minister.
