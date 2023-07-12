World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Joe Biden jokes while talking to Zelensky at NATO summit

1:51
World

US President Joe Biden joked during his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius, Lithuania, as part of the NATO summit.

Photo: almode.ru

Ukraine has not become a NATO member as a result of the summit. The alliance even refused to set a timeline for Ukraine's NATO membership.

NATO's refusal to set a timeframe for Ukraine's membership is "unprecedented and absurd,” Zelensky wrote before the summit.

Biden acknowledged Zelensky's frustration, but said that the United States was doing everything to help Ukraine.

"The bad news is we're not going anywhere. You're stuck with us," Biden joked.

Zelensky laughed restrainedly in response and thanked Biden for the meeting.

NATO summit not easy, but successful for Ukraine

The NATO summit in Vilnius was not an easy, but a successful event for Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the head Zelensky's office said on Telegram.

According to him, the NATO summit ended with "powerful” defence agreements, whereas the G7 declaration would make it possible to conclude a system of bilateral agreements with guarantor countries afterwards.

The conclusion of the declaration was "a great result," Yermak said.

Ukraine now expects to receive security guarantees at the NATO summit in Washington in 2024. The guarantees will remain in place until Ukraine's potential entry into the alliance.

"It is important that before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024 we win the war and sign security guarantees for our state,” Yermak said.

