Russian Ambassador to US: NATO turns Ukraine into slaughterhouse

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov believes that the NATO summit in Vilnius showed the anti-Russian agenda of alliance initiatives. NATO members want to build up as much forces on the Russian borders as possible, the ambassador wrote on Telegram channel.

Photo: Flot 2017

"The meeting in Vilnius has demonstrated the bloc's intention to concentrate more and more troops on Russian borders. We have nowhere to retreat. The aggressive decisions of the Summit will not undermine Russia's confidence in the rightness of its actions. We have no doubt that all goals of the Special Military Operation will be fully achieved," Antonov wrote.

The US and NATO could only care less about the fate of the Ukrainians, the ambassador also believes.