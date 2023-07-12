US would be at war with Russia if Ukraine became NATO member

0:43 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

Ukraine's incorporation into NATO could trigger a war between the alliance and Russia, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Photo: Fotodom.ru

"That would mean that NATO would be at war with Russia today, that the US would be at war with Russia today,” Sullivan said.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, alliance members approved a package of multi-year support for Ukraine, including a plan to help achieve compatibility with the alliance, the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the abolition of the Membership Action Plan. Ukraine would thus be able to enter NATO in one step instead of the previous two.