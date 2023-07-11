World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Supplies of French missiles to Kyiv: Part of big plan of the West to destroy Slavs

2:14
World

On Tuesday, July 11, French President Emmanuel Macron announced ahead of the NATO summit that he decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kyiv to support the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Supplies of French missiles to Kyiv: Part of big plan of the West to destroy Slavs
Photo: antimaidan.ru

The deliveries of 50 SCALP missiles to Ukraine goes in line with NATO policy. France is trying its best to show that it is trying to help Ukraine more than Germany, Vasily Korchmar, a member of the Expert Council of the Russian Officers, Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Pravda.Ru.

"This is a further escalation of aggressive sentiments of NATO countries. Each country of the bloc tries to step out of the general range of all deliveries and prove itself as an enterprising player in the confrontation with Russia. They compete with each other because they begin to waver: this is Washington's line of politics to make other NATO members to become more actively involved in arms supplies to Ukraine," the analyst believes.

They do not intend to stop, Vasily Korchmar believes.

"Their common goal is to eliminate as many Slavs as possible. They set this task a long time ago. Suffice it to remember Hitler, who wanted to do the same to Untermenschen — the Slavs. We can also recollect Margaret Thatcher's statement from 1995 when she said that the Russian population should be cut to 15 million people.

"If we recall other statements from NATO officials, their goal becomes obvious — to eliminate as many Slavs as possible in the first place. Secondly, they want to weaken Russia to the point when she can no longer resist. There is also a global goal to reduce the population of planet Earth against the backdrop of all the crises of the world capitalist system. The coronavirus pandemic came as an attempt to do that. The ultimate goal of the West is to crush Russia. They've been wanting to do that for centuries," said Korchmar.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia may strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe

Russia will consider striking nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe if NATO's missile attack on Smolensk nuclear power plant is confirmed

Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century
Putin Proves to be the Legendary Leader of the Twenty-First Century
Erdogan's actions make Turkey Russia-unfriendly country
Why can't Ukraine declare war on Russia?
Russia prepares economic response to NATO summit in Vilnius Lyuba Lulko Is there a connection between Azov* commanders and the grain deal? Vadim Gorshenin Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century Sawraj Singh
Migrants scalp young man with green Mohawk in town near Moscow
Kremlin: Russia still values its relationship with Turkey
Putin met with Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanders in the Kremlin on June 29
Putin met with Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanders in the Kremlin on June 29
Last materials
Supplies of French missiles to Kyiv: Part of big plan of the West to destroy Slavs
Russian Defence Minister threatens to use cluster munitions against Ukraine
Russia prepares economic response to NATO summit in Vilnius
Is there a connection between Azov* commanders and the grain deal?
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses Putin
Kremlin: France's decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine is a mistake
Video shows Polish PT-91 Twardy destroyed in Ukraine
Former commander of Krasnodar submarine shot dead in Southern Russia
Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century
Young man with green Mohawk and tattoos scalped in town near Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X