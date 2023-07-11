World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses Putin

1:16
World

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Vilnius, where the alliance is going to hold its summit in the next few days.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses Putin
Photo: Omer Messinger/Keystone Press Agency

Stoltenberg said that the armed conflict in Ukraine turned out to be "counterproductive" for the Russian leader.

″[Putin] went to war because he wanted less NATO. He's getting more NATO. Moscow, President Putin, does not have a veto on NATO enlargement," Stoltenberg said.

The Russian president underestimated Ukraine's military forces and hoped that the conflict would weaken NATO. Instead, however, the alliance is accepting new members. This speaks of the unity of all members of the bloc, the Secretary General concluded.

It was earlier reported that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to the admission of Sweden to NATO. Ankara may approve the application for Sweden's entry into the alliance until July 21, CNN Turk said.

Moscow later said that Russia's retaliatory measures would be similar to those "planned in the context of Finland's already completed entry" into NATO.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia may strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe

Russia will consider striking nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe if NATO's missile attack on Smolensk nuclear power plant is confirmed

Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Many-faced Recep Erdogan turns Turkey into Russia-unfriendly state
Erdogan's actions make Turkey Russia-unfriendly country
Putin Proves to be the Legendary Leader of the Twenty-First Century
Why can't Ukraine declare war on Russia?
Is there a connection between Azov* commanders and the grain deal? Vadim Gorshenin Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century Sawraj Singh Russian intelligence officer: Moscow has all reasons to declare war on Ukraine Alexander Shtorm
Migrants scalp young man with green Mohawk in town near Moscow
Kremlin: Russia still values its relationship with Turkey
Putin met with Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanders in the Kremlin on June 29
Putin met with Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanders in the Kremlin on June 29
Last materials
Is there a connection between Azov* commanders and the grain deal?
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses Putin
Kremlin: France's decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine is a mistake
Video shows Polish PT-91 Twardy destroyed in Ukraine
Former commander of Krasnodar submarine shot dead in Southern Russia
Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century
Young man with green Mohawk and tattoos scalped in town near Moscow
Russian intelligence officer: Moscow has all reasons to declare war on Ukraine
Ukraine attracts over 11,500 foreign mercenaries since the start of special operation
Putin spoke to PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin in person five days after mutiny
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X