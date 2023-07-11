World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: France's decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine is a mistake

1:14
World

France's decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine is a mistake, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: news2.ru

"Of course, we need to find out first what range it goes about. From our point of view, this is an erroneous decision that can be fraught with consequences for the Ukrainian side, because we will of course have to take countermeasures,” Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, this will not affect the course of the special operation.

French President Emmanuel Macron said during the NATO summit in Vilnius that France would transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine.

"We have decided to transfer new missiles that will allow strikes at a great distance,” the French president said without specifying which missiles he was talking about.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna earlier said that Paris would strengthen military support for Kyiv. She also said that France in cooperation with partners was working on security guarantees that Ukraine could receive in parallel with the NATO integration process.

