President of Finland: All Finnish companies left Russia to zero effect

All Finnish companies have left the Russian market, but this has not yielded any results, said the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

Photo: cityfan.ru

"As for sanctions, no Finnish company is conducting business in Russia anymore. We are one of the few who have done so. Unfortunately, this has not proved to be an effective tool," said the President of Finland to French publication Le Monde.

According to Sauli Niinistö, other countries still run their trade and economic relations with Russia.

Apparently, the Finnish president is annoyed about such a state of affairs as Finland gets no business profit from the Russian market anymore.

A recent report from the Kyiv School of Economics said that less than 20 percent of foreign companies have left the Russian market over the past 18 months.

At the same time, 83 percent of foreign companies continue working on the Russian market. As many as 1,100 foreign companies still maintain their presence in Russia. Their combined revenue from working in Russia amounted to over $177 billion in 2022.