According to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, peace negotiations to resolve the military conflict in Ukraine may begin in autumn.
"This is possible. Maybe not in September, but a little later. I do not want to expose anything, but the Europeans are already talking about it — France, Germany,” the Belarusian President said, TASS reports.
"One may end the war by striking a nuclear blow on Ukraine. This is quite possible, but not necessary. President Putin has stated several times before that the use of nuclear weapons, even of limited capabilities — tactical nuclear weapons — there is no such a question on the agenda. Russia has enough conventional weapons, non-nuclear ones, to achieve its goals," Lukashenko said.
