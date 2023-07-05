World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev: Special military operation may end in just a few days

1:37
The special military operation will end in a few days if NATO countries stop supplying weapons to Kyiv, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"If NATO, primarily the United States and its vassals, stopped supplying weapons and means of destruction to Ukraine, then the special military operation would be completed in just a few months, and if they stop supplying their weapons now, then the special military operation will end in a few days,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev also said that Russia has a modern and heroic army, and like any other army, it has its own problems.

There are two ways to end any war

Any war may end either by concluding a peace treaty or by using nuclear weapons, he also said.

"Any war, even a world war, can be completed very quickly: either if you sign a peace treaty or if you do what the Americans did in 1945,” Medvedev said.

The United States dropped atomic bombs on two Japanese cities — Hiroshima and Nagasaki — at the end of World War II. The use of nuclear weapons then curtailed the military campaign, Dmitry Medvedev said.

Earlier, Medvedev said that the West does not realise the reality of a preventive nuclear strike. According to him, if the West delivers nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia will be forced to strike first.

