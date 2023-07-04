Experts find 1,057 foreign components in Russian arms

While studying Western sanctions against Russia, a group of experts found that Moscow uses foreign technology to keep its military-industrial complex running.

Photo: mil.ru

According to newizv.ru, Russia's domestic arsenal includes 1,057 foreign components produced by as many as 155 Western companies.

A striking example is the X-101 cruise missile: it contains 53 critical components that were made in other countries.

Interestingly, most of the parts relate to the US defence industry. The last major company that delivered important components to Russia was Intel Corporation. In 2022, Intel sent batches of its devices to Russia worth over $700 million.