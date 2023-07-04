Iran officially becomes full-fledged member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Iran officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Iran's entry was officially documented in the New Delhi Declaration of the organisation, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/ZUMAPRESS.com

"Member states stressed the historical significance of the admission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the SCO as a full member state,” the document says.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani noted earlier that Iran's entry into the organisation would meet the interests of all member states.

Iran signed a memorandum of commitment to the SCO in September 2022.

Reference:

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization. It is the world's largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population.