Division of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems takes up combat duty in Belarus

Another division of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system took up combat duty in Belarus, Interfax reports with reference to the Ministry of Defence of the country.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

This day has become a very important one not only for the crews of the division, but also for the Air Force and the air defence forces of Belarus.

"A unit armed with modern, state-of-the-art S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems has taken up combat duty,” Andrey Lukyanovich, commander of the Belarus Air Force and Air Defence said.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko earlier said that Minsk would develop an algorithm for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on Belarus.

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
