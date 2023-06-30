Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland for espionage

The Russian hockey player, who was arrested in Poland on charges of espionage, was identified as 20-year-old Maxim Sergeev, Mash Telegram channel said.

The player represents UKS Zagłębie Sosnowiec club, which plays in the Polish Hockey League. In Russia, the defender played for HC Balashikha and Spartak.

The Russian ice hockey player was detained in Poland on June 30.

According to Poland's Prosecutor General Zbigniew Zebro, Maxim Sergeev became the 14th citizen of the Russian Federation, who has been captured by Polish special services.

It was also reported that Sergeev worked to detect critical infrastructure in several provinces of Poland.

"All [the detainees] were identified as foreigners from abroad, who were carrying out intelligence and propaganda activities against Poland and preparing acts of sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence,” a message posted on the website of the Polish Prosecutor General says.

The Russian ice hockey player faces up to ten years in prison. For the time being, Sergeev has been arrested for three months.