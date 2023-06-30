World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland for espionage

1:18
World

The Russian hockey player, who was arrested in Poland on charges of espionage, was identified as 20-year-old Maxim Sergeev, Mash Telegram channel said.

Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland for espionage
Photo: https://ice-profy. ru/

The player represents UKS Zagłębie Sosnowiec club, which plays in the Polish Hockey League. In Russia, the defender played for HC Balashikha and Spartak.

The Russian ice hockey player was detained in Poland on June 30.

According to Poland's Prosecutor General Zbigniew Zebro, Maxim Sergeev became the 14th citizen of the Russian Federation, who has been captured by Polish special services.

It was also reported that Sergeev worked to detect critical infrastructure in several provinces of Poland.

"All [the detainees] were identified as foreigners from abroad, who were carrying out intelligence and propaganda activities against Poland and preparing acts of sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence,” a message posted on the website of the Polish Prosecutor General says.

The Russian ice hockey player faces up to ten years in prison. For the time being, Sergeev has been arrested for three months.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Army General Surovikin arrested after Prigozhin's coup?

A number of pro-Russian Telegram channels said that Russian General Surovikin may have been arrested following PMC Wagner attempted rebellion

Where is Army General Surovikin?
Zelensky has one chance for salvation - union with Poland
Ukraine conflict prepares for expansion
Putin shared high assessment of Ukrainian military power - Hungarian Prime Minister
USA's guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia
Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk: 'Soldiers under the rubble all over' Lyuba Lulko The Curious Case of Mr. Putin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine! Guy Somerset
Russian attack on Kramatorsk targeted Ukrainian offers and foreign mercenaries
Russian Defence Ministry: Two Ukrainian generals killed in Kramatorsk missile strike
Russian Defence Ministry: Two Ukrainian generals killed in Kramatorsk missile strike
Last materials
Woman attacks teen girl on the beach over her skimpy swimsuit – Video
Russian forces to destroy all gatherings of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine
Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland for espionage
Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk: 'Soldiers under the rubble all over'
The Curious Case of Mr. Putin
Two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 officers annihilated in Kramatorsk missile strike
Zelensky has one chance for salvation - union with Poland
PMC Wagner ceased to be member of special military operation before armed mutiny
Where is Army General Surovikin?
Retired US colonel: NATO guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy