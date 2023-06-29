World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Retired US colonel: NATO guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia

0:53
World

NATO guarantees for Ukraine may eventually trigger a nuclear war with Russia, 19fortyfive publication said with reference to retired US Colonel Daniel Davis.

Retired US colonel: NATO guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia
Photo: Pravda.Ru

Should either the United States or NATO give Ukraine firm guarantees of intention to enter into a conflict with Russia, then such a development may lead to a nuclear war. the retired colonel said.

According to Davis, it is not in USA's interests to start a war against such a nuclear power as Russia on behalf of resentful Ukraine. Washington would rather continue providing military assistance to Ukraine as before, without giving any firm guarantees to Kyiv, Davis said noting that the first priority goal of the US Army is to guarantee the security of the United States.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Prigozhin's coup shows the true face of Russian allies

PMC Wagner's attempt to conduct a military coup in Russia on June 24 showed the true face of Putin's allies in other states. Turkey turned out to be more loyal than many of Russia's partners

PMC Wagner's coup shows the face of Russia's true allies
Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine!
Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine!
Russia makes first use of state-of-the-art S-70 Okhotnik drone in Ukraine
Following attempted military coup, Russian Guard to be provided with heavy arms and tanks
Zelensky has one chance for salvation - union with Poland Lyuba Lulko Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine! Guy Somerset Plastic Pollution: Where we are, where we are going? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Vityaz all-terrain vehicles ahead of schedule
Kyiv desperately tries to rescue Ukrainian counteroffensive hunting men down on streets
Army General Surovikin arrested after Prigozhin's coup?
Army General Surovikin arrested after Prigozhin's coup?
Last materials
Zelensky has one chance for salvation - union with Poland
PMC Wagner ceased to be member of special military operation before armed mutiny
Where is Army General Surovikin?
Retired US colonel: NATO guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia
Hungarian Prime Minister reveals Putin's opinion of Ukrainian Army
PMC Wagner's coup shows the face of Russia's true allies
Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine!
Criminal case against PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin dismissed
Denmark starts training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter aircraft
Russian Defence Ministry receives Vityaz all-terrain vehicles ahead of schedule
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy