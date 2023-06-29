Retired US colonel: NATO guarantees to Ukraine may trigger nuclear war with Russia

NATO guarantees for Ukraine may eventually trigger a nuclear war with Russia, 19fortyfive publication said with reference to retired US Colonel Daniel Davis.

Photo: Pravda.Ru

Should either the United States or NATO give Ukraine firm guarantees of intention to enter into a conflict with Russia, then such a development may lead to a nuclear war. the retired colonel said.

According to Davis, it is not in USA's interests to start a war against such a nuclear power as Russia on behalf of resentful Ukraine. Washington would rather continue providing military assistance to Ukraine as before, without giving any firm guarantees to Kyiv, Davis said noting that the first priority goal of the US Army is to guarantee the security of the United States.