Patrushev: Regime in Ukraine must be changed to make it neutral state

2:35
World

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev called for changing the current political regime in Ukraine. According to Patrushev, Ukraine should have a neutral status, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: ria.ru

"Washington and London have created the Kiev Nazi regime that must be replaced. Ukraine should in practice be given the status of a neutral state," Patrushev said.

Ukraine is a weapon in the hands of the West, Patrushev said, adding that there was no war between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine.

"There is only outright US aggression. We are defending our people and our territories,” the Secretary of the Russian Security Council concluded.

US waging undeclared war against Russia and Belarus

Washington is waging an undeclared war against Russia and Belarus, and Western politicians talk about it in public, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich.

"The United States is waging an undeclared war against Russia and Belarus in order to destroy the national identity and peoples of our countries. Western politicians speak bluntly about it, they indicate it in their documents too," Patrushev said.

The United States does not need the strong Russia, Patrushev believes. Instead, the Americans want to either dismember the country or liquidate it in order to be masters of Eurasia and its resources.

To accomplish the goal, the Americans and the British are using NATO and the EU, Ukrainian neo-Nazis and non-governmental organisations, as well as the Kiev-controlled government.

As for Belarus, the West wants to stage a colour revolution in the republic and install a puppet government there, Patrushev said.

"The West failed to carry out a coup in Minsk in 2020, but Washington and its satellites have not abandoned their plans," the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation added.

Belarus invariably remains Russia's closest ally and strategic partner, Patrushev said.

"We are strengthening our overall defence capability jointly resisting external sanctions pressure and attempts to interfere in our internal affairs," Patrushev said.

