NATO army mobility still lags behind that of Russia's – US general

World

NATO military still have a low level of mobility as compared to the Russian Army, US General Ben Hodges believes, The Washington Post reports.

Photo: The U.S. Army

"Being faster than the Russians to get to a critical place is the only metric that matters for effective deterrence, and we still can't do that," said retired U. S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, a former commander of U. S. Army Europe. "Military mobility is still a problem. It is better than it was five years ago, but that's not the metric that matters," he added.

Earlier, Hodges questioned the desire of the United States to help Ukraine win the conflict. He believes Washington's continued incremental decision-making is undermining much of the good work it has already done.