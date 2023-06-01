NATO prepares secret plan for war with Russia

NATO has prepared a secret action plan in case of a military confrontation with Russia, Responsible Statecraft columnist Ian Davis wrote.

Thousands of pages of secret military plans are to be offered for approval at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Davis said.

The documents were developed behind closed doors by permanent military representatives at NATO headquarters in Brussels. No preliminary coordination works were conducted.

The North Atlantic Alliance is guided by a whole "family" of military plans, the publication said.

The Concept for Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area (DDA) defines NATO operations in times of peace, crisis and war to fulfill collective defence obligations. It also indicates the means to combat NATO's two primary threats — Russia and terrorist groups.

The DDA also forms strategic plans and operations, builds the budget of the alliance, including the cost of equipment, logistics, maintenance of infrastructure facilities, command and control.

There are also Regional Plans (RPs). They describe how NATO will defend a particular geographic area. The concept combines national defence plans of NATO member states to optimise the deployment of troops at a given time and place.

Strategic Subordinate Plans (SSPs) are designed to more substantively manage forces on theatre of military actions. The military leadership of NATO currently revises this concept.

Force Structure Requirements define the amount of forces and means for the implementation of DDA and RP.

The Force Model (FM) calculates what is required to create more combat-ready troops throughout NATO. In particular, the concept made it possible to put 300,000 military personnel on high alert, compared with 40,000 soldiers a year earlier.

The threat of NATO-Russia war

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the West could face the threat of direct full-scale war with Russia and China by 2030. Defence preparations constitute a high priority state task for many Western countries. In this connection, Wallace believes, UK's decision to increase annual military spending to 2.5 percent of GDP was justified.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier said that NATO countries were de jure involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Such an irresponsible line significantly increases the threat of a direct military clash between the nuclear powers, Lavrov noted.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Western countries were already waging an undeclared war against Moscow and Minsk. NATO's military activities have taken a very aggressive turn, Shoigu said noting that NATO took a set of measures to increase the combat readiness of the Joint Armed Forces (JAF) of the alliance in Eastern Europe.