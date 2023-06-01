NATO prepares secret plan for war with Russia

NATO has prepared a secret action plan in case of a military confrontation with Russia, Responsible Statecraft columnist Ian Davis wrote.
Thousands of pages of secret military plans are to be offered for approval at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Davis said.
The documents were developed behind closed doors by permanent military representatives at NATO headquarters in Brussels. No preliminary coordination works were conducted.
The North Atlantic Alliance is guided by a whole "family" of military plans, the publication said.
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the West could face the threat of direct full-scale war with Russia and China by 2030. Defence preparations constitute a high priority state task for many Western countries. In this connection, Wallace believes, UK's decision to increase annual military spending to 2.5 percent of GDP was justified.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier said that NATO countries were de jure involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Such an irresponsible line significantly increases the threat of a direct military clash between the nuclear powers, Lavrov noted.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Western countries were already waging an undeclared war against Moscow and Minsk. NATO's military activities have taken a very aggressive turn, Shoigu said noting that NATO took a set of measures to increase the combat readiness of the Joint Armed Forces (JAF) of the alliance in Eastern Europe.
