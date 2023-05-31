World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian general: Zelensky unable to get a real picture of the Russian Army

1:07
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's miscalculations in his assessments of the power of the Russian army have led to disastrous consequences for the republic, retired Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos said in an interview with the Fabrika Novosti TV channel.

Ukrainian general: Zelensky unable to get a real picture of the Russian Army
Photo: Telegram: Divanny Analitik

Similar miscalculations of the past have become a great disaster for Kyiv, he noted. The Ukrainian leadership should not relax, Krivonos noted.

He also acknowledged that Russia has an advantage in manpower and hardware, and Ukrainian officials should always keep this in mind.

The general also drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian officials regularly give their assessments of the Russian Armed Forces while refusing to discuss the state of affairs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine where unresolved problems are plentiful.

In one of his earlier interviews, Serhiy Krivonos said that the cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk would soon repeat the fate of Bakhmut.

