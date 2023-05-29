World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine suggests creating demilitarised zone on border with Russia

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, called for the creation of a demilitarised zone in Russian border regions.

"One needs to create safety locks not to let aggression repeat in the future. This should be the key topic of the post-war order (…) The introduction of a 100-120-kilometre demilitarised zone will be mandatory,” Podolyak believes.

In his opinion, such a zone should be located in Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions. According to the official, one should deploy a foreign contingent there first.

