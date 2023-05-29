Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, called for the creation of a demilitarised zone in Russian border regions.
"One needs to create safety locks not to let aggression repeat in the future. This should be the key topic of the post-war order (…) The introduction of a 100-120-kilometre demilitarised zone will be mandatory,” Podolyak believes.
In his opinion, such a zone should be located in Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions. According to the official, one should deploy a foreign contingent there first.
Eyewitnesses said that explosions could be heard in the centre of Kyiv. Smoke was seen rising above Zhuliany Airport (Kyiv International Airport)