Ukraine suggests creating demilitarised zone on border with Russia

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, called for the creation of a demilitarised zone in Russian border regions.

Photo: Fotodom.ru

"One needs to create safety locks not to let aggression repeat in the future. This should be the key topic of the post-war order (…) The introduction of a 100-120-kilometre demilitarised zone will be mandatory,” Podolyak believes.

In his opinion, such a zone should be located in Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions. According to the official, one should deploy a foreign contingent there first.