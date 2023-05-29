Russian forces have options to respond to possible deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said when visiting Kenya.
"I have no doubt that our Armed Forces can respond to that,” the minister said when asked about Russia's reaction to the possible transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.
Earlier, Brigadier General Serhiy Golubtsov, the head of the aviation command of Ukraine's Air Force, said that Kyiv would need at least three to four F-16 squadrons of 12-16 fighters for air superiority.
In addition, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted that the pilots who would be trained to fly F-16 aircraft have already been selected. The training itself will start when "all conditions are technologically ready," he noted.
