Lavrov: Russia can respond to transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Russian forces have options to respond to possible deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said when visiting Kenya.

Photo: Public domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=522290

"I have no doubt that our Armed Forces can respond to that,” the minister said when asked about Russia's reaction to the possible transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Earlier, Brigadier General Serhiy Golubtsov, the head of the aviation command of Ukraine's Air Force, said that Kyiv would need at least three to four F-16 squadrons of 12-16 fighters for air superiority.

In addition, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted that the pilots who would be trained to fly F-16 aircraft have already been selected. The training itself will start when "all conditions are technologically ready," he noted.