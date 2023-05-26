USA makes Ukraine another Afghanistan for $113 billion

1:15 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

The United States dragged Kyiv into a trap according to the Afghan scenario. Washington officials disregarded the risks that many experts voiced and continued promoting NATO expansion into Ukraine, economist Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with Democracy Now!

Photo: https://24tv.ua/ru/

According to Sachs, the pressure of defence industry companies that advocated arms sales to Ukraine may have serious consequences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly referred to the agreement based on NATO's non-expansion to the east.

"And yet we didn't listen to him and invested $113 billion in this crisis. This is terrible for Ukraine. We have lured another country into the trap of our lobbying campaigns,” the expert said.

Jeffrey Sachs also said that the involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict can only lead to an escalation of the conflict.

In his earlier interviews, Sachs said that Ukraine was the main loser in the ongoing crisis. In his opinion, Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan does not hold water and serves only propaganda purposes instead.