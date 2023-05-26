Former Foreign Minister of Germany: We are about to witness largest battle since WWII

Former Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with ZDF TV channel, that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be the largest battle in Europe since the Second World War.

"We are probably about to witness the most terrifying land battle since the Second World War,” said Gabriel.

The former Foreign Minister of Germany also said that the confrontation risks becoming a very large-scale one: 30-40 thousand Ukrainian troops against approximately the same number of Russian troops. It will not be possible to prevent the fight as both sides want to continue the hostilities, he noted.