World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Former Foreign Minister of Germany: We are about to witness largest battle since WWII

World

Former Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with ZDF TV channel, that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be the largest battle in Europe since the Second World War.

Former Foreign Minister of Germany: We are about to witness largest battle since WWII
Photo: russian.rt.com

"We are probably about to witness the most terrifying land battle since the Second World War,” said Gabriel.

The former Foreign Minister of Germany also said that the confrontation risks becoming a very large-scale one: 30-40 thousand Ukrainian troops against approximately the same number of Russian troops. It will not be possible to prevent the fight as both sides want to continue the hostilities, he noted.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Drone flies over Bakhmut showing the city in ruins

The video starts when the drone was flying over railway tracks. It then flies near the Ferris wheel and the Church of All Saints in the city centre

Drone footage shows tremendous devastation of Bakhmut
F-16 fighters will be destroyed in Ukraine quickly, US Lieutenant Colonel believes
US Lieutenant Colonel: F-16 fighters will be useless in Ukraine
Lukashenko: Russia starts moving nuclear weapons to Belarus
Kremlin responds to Ukraine saying Putin No. 1 target
History, Maths, Philosophy, Ethics & Bribery Guy Somerset What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea? Alexander Shtorm From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Kyiv may stage major nuclear disaster and accuse Moscow of it
Belarus President says Russia's special operation prevented major regional conflict
Medvedev: If Ukraine gets nuclear weapons, Russia will strike preemptive blow
Medvedev: If Ukraine gets nuclear weapons, Russia will strike preemptive blow
Last materials
Ukrainian MP: Kyiv has received a total of $50 billion from the West
Russian military aircraft bomb Ukraine's foreign legion base near Bakhmut
Kalashnikov presents AK-12 assault rifle modified during special operation
Ivan Khurs ships arrives in Bay of Sevastopol after drone attack
Medvedev: Russia will strike preemptive blow on Ukraine should the West go too far
Video shows moment of drone attack in Krasnodar, Southern Russia
Drone footage shows tremendous devastation of Bakhmut
Russia starts moving nuclear weapons to Belarus – Lukashenko
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to recognise their borders
Belarus President Lukashenko praises Russia's special military operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X