Ukrainian MP: Kyiv has received a total of $50 billion from the West

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Kyiv has received more than $50 billion in financial assistance from the West, Ukrainian MP Daniil Getmantsev said in his Telegram channel.

"International support for financing the budget since the beginning of 2023 has reached $18.4 billion, and since the beginning (of the special military operation — ed.) — $50.5 billion,” Getmantsev said.

The level of international assistance is unprecedented, he noted. Moreover, Ukraine has received as much as $19.2 billion of the total amount in the form of grants, i. e. non-repayable financial receipts.