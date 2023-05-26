Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Kyiv has received more than $50 billion in financial assistance from the West, Ukrainian MP Daniil Getmantsev said in his Telegram channel.
"International support for financing the budget since the beginning of 2023 has reached $18.4 billion, and since the beginning (of the special military operation — ed.) — $50.5 billion,” Getmantsev said.
The level of international assistance is unprecedented, he noted. Moreover, Ukraine has received as much as $19.2 billion of the total amount in the form of grants, i. e. non-repayable financial receipts.
