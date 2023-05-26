World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev: Russia will strike preemptive blow on Ukraine should the West go too far

1:03
The West does not realise that Russia will have to strike a preemptive blow on Ukraine should the West supply nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

Photo: ru.best-wallpaper.net

"There are irreversible laws of war. If it comes to nuclear weapons, we will have to strike a preemptive blow," Medvedev said.

NATO countries do not fully realise the likelihood of such an outcome, Medvedev said adding that such a development could be possible under certain conditions.

Medvedev earlier said that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into another world war. If western regions of Ukraine come under EU's control, and eastern ones — under that of Russia, the rest of the state will express a desire to join the EU and NATO. Under such circumstances, the risk for a third world war to break out will increase significantly, Medvedev said.

Ryabkov: Russia has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia said that unfriendly countries continue speculating on the topic of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However, Moscow has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, he said. 

“There have been no changes in our approach to this complex and worrying issue for many,” Ryabkov said, TASS reports. 

