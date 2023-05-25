Belarus President Lukashenko praises Russia's special military operation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko praised Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine. According to Lukashenko, Russia thus prevented the worst conflict in the region.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Lukashenko called Russia-led special military operation a detail in the global confrontation for the multipolarity of the world. If it had not happened in February 2022, the conflict would have happened later, "but on worse conditions for Russia, for us, for Belarus and Russia."

"You prevented the development of those events,” Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko thanks Putin for nuclear arms in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also said that he thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for deploying nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.