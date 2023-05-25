World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
F-16 fighters will be destroyed in Ukraine quickly, US Lieutenant Colonel believes

0:52
US-made F-16 fighter jets that Western countries plan to supply to Ukraine will be destroyed, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said in an interview with Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Photo: Splash/All Over

According to Davis, the F-16 is not a stealth aircraft, it can be detected. In addition, F-16 aircraft are vulnerable to Russian S-300, S-400 air defence systems and MiG-31 and Su-35 fighters, the expert believes.

In his opinion, F-16 fighters will only be useful to protect airspace, but they will be useless on the front line or during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They will be destroyed just like Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters were, the expert believes.

F-16 in Ukraine
