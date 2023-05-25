Ukrainian intelligence says Putin is target No. 1. Kremlin reacts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that statements from Ukrainian intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin being "target number one" were terroristic in nature, TASS reports.

Photo: Вадим Савицкий

Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, said that Putin was on top of the list of priority targets because he "coordinates and decides what happens."

According to Peskov, the special operation is more than just justified, more than just needed and should be completed when all of its goals are achieved."

Peskov also commented on whether the Kremlin was going to raise the level of Putin's security in connection with the above-mentioned remarks from Ukrainian intelligence services.