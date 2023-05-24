World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to denounce agreement with Ukraine on the use of Sea of Azov

1:46
The Russian Parliament will consider the denunciation of the agreement with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding order; the document is published on the official website of legal information.

Photo: Adel Ezzine/XinHua

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has been appointed the official representative of the president when considering the denunciation of the treaty by the chambers of the Federal Assembly of Russia, the document says.

The Verkhovna Rada (the Parliament) of Ukraine denounced the agreement with Russia on cooperation in the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait in February.

The parties signed the document in 2003. The agreement secured the freedom of navigation of ships under the flags of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, cooperation between Russia and Ukraine, and joint activities in the field of shipping.

Kyiv also terminated the agreement on the establishment of the Black Sea Naval Cooperation Group, which was signed in April 2001 in Istanbul. Responsibilities of this group included activities to ensure security in the Black Sea, joint exercises and operations to protect the environment.

After Russia started the special operation in Ukraine, Kyiv severed diplomatic relations with Moscow and terminated several other agreements: 

  • on cooperation in space exploration, 
  • on the establishment of the International Centre for Scientific and Technical Information, 
  • an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation of income and property and the prevention of tax evasion.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
