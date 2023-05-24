World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
French general: F-16 will not change the game for Ukraine

1:05
French General Jean-Bernard Pinatel said in an interview with Le Dialoge publication that US President Joe Biden's permission to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine was just a way to mask the damage from the loss of the city of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Photo: Public domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=522290

According to the general, Biden's decision became the last strategic foothold that blocked the Russian troops from reaching the last two major cities in the Donetsk region — Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

Pinatel believes that the purpose of F-16 supplies is to realise the interests of the United States of America and divert European media attention from the loss of Bakhmut.

The French general is confident that the transfer of F-16 fighter jets will not enhance Ukraine's firepower and the protection of its airspace. These aircraft are already outdated, they will not be able to jeopardize Russian positions protected by S-400 system, Pinatel believes.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

