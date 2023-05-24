French General Jean-Bernard Pinatel said in an interview with Le Dialoge publication that US President Joe Biden's permission to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine was just a way to mask the damage from the loss of the city of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).
According to the general, Biden's decision became the last strategic foothold that blocked the Russian troops from reaching the last two major cities in the Donetsk region — Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.
Pinatel believes that the purpose of F-16 supplies is to realise the interests of the United States of America and divert European media attention from the loss of Bakhmut.
The French general is confident that the transfer of F-16 fighter jets will not enhance Ukraine's firepower and the protection of its airspace. These aircraft are already outdated, they will not be able to jeopardize Russian positions protected by S-400 system, Pinatel believes.
