French general: F-16 will not change the game for Ukraine

1:05 Your browser does not support the audio element. World

French General Jean-Bernard Pinatel said in an interview with Le Dialoge publication that US President Joe Biden's permission to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine was just a way to mask the damage from the loss of the city of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Photo: Public domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=522290

According to the general, Biden's decision became the last strategic foothold that blocked the Russian troops from reaching the last two major cities in the Donetsk region — Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

Pinatel believes that the purpose of F-16 supplies is to realise the interests of the United States of America and divert European media attention from the loss of Bakhmut.