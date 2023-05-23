World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin: There was no Ukraine before Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic

World

Before the creation of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR), there was no Ukraine in the history of mankind, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin, TASS reports.

Putin: There was no Ukraine before Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic
Photo: Youtube

Zorkin showed Putin a map that was drawn up in 17th century in France. The map marked the lands that were part of the Russian kingdom, Cossackia and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. There is no Ukraine on the map, Zorkin said.

"It was the Soviet authorities that set up Soviet Ukraine, this is a well known fact. Before that, there was no Ukraine in the history of mankind,” President Putin said.

Putin earlier said that modern-day Ukraine was entirely created by communist Russia after 1917. According to him, Vladimir Lenin and his associates did that in a cruel way by separating territories, without asking the opinion of the people living there.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
DPR Vostok Battalion commander unveils real purpose of fighting for Bakhmut

Alexander Khodakovsky, the commander of Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), expressed his opinion about the real purpose of the fighting for the city of Bakhmut

With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
Joker DPR hacker: Ukrainian military leader Zaluzhny seriously wounded in Russian strike
39 Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia's Belgorod region
The West ready to use F-16 fighters to protects its assets in Ukraine
What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea? Alexander Shtorm From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia Lyuba Lulko
Russian forces fight off Ukrainian saboteurs that entered Belgorod region
Russian forces fight Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Russian forces continue eliminating Ukrainian militants in Belgorod region
Russian forces continue eliminating Ukrainian militants in Belgorod region
Last materials
Putin: There was no Ukraine before Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic
USA may consider invading Ukraine at the last minute
Putin: In Ukraine, Russia tries to stop the war that goes on for nine years
What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea?
Russian forces annihilate more than 70 Ukrainian fighters in Belgorod region
From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society
Thirty-nine Ukrainian saboteurs killed in Belgorod region
F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia
Russian forces fight off 80 Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Ukrainian tanks and a group of saboteurs enter Russia's Belgorod region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X