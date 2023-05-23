World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
USA may consider invading Ukraine at the last minute

World

The United States, together with NATO forces, may conduct an operation in Ukraine after the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor said in an interview with Judge Napolitano — Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Photo: Telegram

According to McGregor, Washington remains supportive of Kyiv. Therefore, the United States, in cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance, will attempt to protect the Ukrainian authorities at the very last moment.

"I fear that American air and ground forces, and other NATO forces in Western Ukraine at the last minute will somehow try to rescue the destruction of Ukraine. If you can't get a frozen conflict on the table for the Russians, then what do you do? You consider intervention in some fashion," he said.

Earlier, McGregor said that the holding of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) by the Ukrainian army led to disastrous consequences. According to him, the battle for the city was a turning point for Ukraine.

The former Pentagon adviser also warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would face the end similar to that of Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler.

