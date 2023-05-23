World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin: In Ukraine, Russia tries to stop the war that goes on for nine years

World

Russia is going through hard times, President Putin said at the ceremony of presenting state awards, TASS reports.

Putin: In Ukraine, Russia tries to stop the war that goes on for nine years
Photo: Pravda.Ru

"Yes, Russia is going through difficult times now, but, like we said today, there have never been easy times. Still, today is a special moment of our powerful consolidation," he said.

According to him, the society gets consolidated to strengthen the foundations of spirituality and create conditions for the development of economy. It is now important to educate young people in order to ensure the future of Russia, the president believes.

With the help of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia is trying to stop the war "against our people", which, due to "historical injustice", found themselves outside the "historical Russian state", Putin said at the ceremony.

"For nine years, our enemy, the enemy of our people, has been waging war against those people. We are often told and we often hear that Russia started some kind of war. No! Russia, with the help of the special military operation, is trying to stop this war that is being waged against us,” the president said.

Last week, the president described Russia's opponents as stupid people with a neo-colonial mindset. According to Putin, they suggest that Russia's cultural and national diversity is part of the nation's weakness.

"They don't understand that it is this diversity that makes us stronger. They should not be counting on the effect that they are striving to achieve," Putin said.

Putin has repeatedly accused the West of neo-colonial ideas for the purpose of building the unipolar world. According to him, the West is incapable of ruling mankind single-handedly, but is desperately trying to do it, and most of the peoples of the world no longer want to put up with it.

Russia stands for the creation of a system of equal and indivisible security based on principles of international law, Putin also noted.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Joker DPR hacker: Ukrainian military leader Zaluzhny seriously wounded in Russian strike

In a post on Joker DPR channel, the hacker said that the Ukrainian commander-in-chief was seriously injured in early May during a missile attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlograd

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
DPR Vostok Battalion commander unveils real purpose of fighting for Bakhmut
39 Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia's Belgorod region
The West ready to use F-16 fighters to protects its assets in Ukraine
What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea? Alexander Shtorm From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia Lyuba Lulko
Russian forces fight off Ukrainian saboteurs that entered Belgorod region
Russian forces fight Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Russian forces continue eliminating Ukrainian militants in Belgorod region
Russian forces continue eliminating Ukrainian militants in Belgorod region
Last materials
What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea?
Russian forces annihilate more than 70 Ukrainian fighters in Belgorod region
From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society
Thirty-nine Ukrainian saboteurs killed in Belgorod region
F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia
Russian forces fight off 80 Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Ukrainian tanks and a group of saboteurs enter Russia's Belgorod region
With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
Wait! An Extra $3 BILLION for Ukraine!
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X