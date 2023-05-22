World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead

World

A hacker from Joker DPR group announced that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny was seriously injured during a missile attack on his headquarters in early May.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
Photo: https://cdn.iha.com.tr/

In a post on Joker DPR channel, the hacker said that the Ukrainian commander-in-chief was seriously injured in early May during a missile attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to him, Zaluzhny underwent several serious surgeries that could affect his ability to command troops.

"Information about his health condition gets blocked n Ukraine at the direction of Western curators not to undermine the morale that has been affected already by the loss of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). I have serious information about this," the hacker wrote.

Zaluzhny could be dismissed from the position of the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the hacker also said.

Valery Zaluzhny stopped making public appearances after the Russian forces conducted a series of strikes targeting military facilities in Ukraine.

Russian military correspondent Andrei Rudenko reported that Zaluzhny was staying in critical condition. Rudenko referred to a source in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian commander-in-chief disappeared from media space on May 8, after he supposedly suffered a serious injury as he was staying at a command point of the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Rudenko said.

Valery Zaluzhny is currently staying at the Central Military Clinical Hospital, where doctors, including foreign specialists, fight for his life, military correspondent Rudenko also said.

It is worthy of note that Zaluzhny made a public appearance on May 20 for the first time in the last few weeks. National University Odessa Law Academy published a video of his speech at the opening of the International Conference in honour of the Day of Science on May 20.

  • Zaluzhny appeared in public on May 12 against the backdrop of rumours about his death. He gave an interview to Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Komarov.
  • On May 21, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence Anna Malyar denied reports about Zaluzhny's injury. According to Malyar, it was the Russian side that started the rumours about his possible death.
  • On May 10, Zaluzhny did not take part in the meeting of the NATO Military Committee. The head of the committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a letter explained his absence to him by the tense situation at the front.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian strike at NATO ammo depot turns Khmelnitsky into little Chernobyl

According to media reports and messages posted on social media, the amount of radioactive dust in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky has increased considerably

Radiation levels in Khmelnitsky rise following NATO ammo depot explosion
Kinzhal missile strikes US Patriot systems in Kyiv – Video
Video shows moment when Russian Kinzhal missile strikes US Patriot in Kyiv
USA's Patriot unable to shoot down Kinzhal missiles, but it can survive their attack
Headquarters with officers of Ukraine's Edelweiss Brigade obliterated
Wait! An Extra $3 BILLION for Ukraine! Guy Somerset France refuses to outlaw Russian uranium not to lacquey Moscow Anton Kulikov Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years? Lyuba Lulko
Russian tank crew encounters German Leopard tank and forces it to retreat
If Poland interferes in Ukraine, WWIII will start
Russian forces strike NATO artillery weapons in Ukraine hard
Russian forces strike NATO artillery weapons in Ukraine hard
Last materials
Wait! An Extra $3 BILLION for Ukraine!
Russia bans entry to Barack Obama and 499 other Americans
Russian forces annihilate headquarters of Ukraine's Edelweiss Brigade
Radioactive cloud threatens Europe after depleted uranium shells destroyed in Ukraine
Over 117,000 men volunteer to join Russian Army in 2023
RT editor receives parcel with happy toy, takes it for pencil case
Russian servicemen build tank tractor vehicle with hellish thresher
Russia-NATO war may start should Poland deploy troops to Ukraine
Politico: USA considers scenario to freeze Ukrainian conflict for decades
Video shows Russian border guards attacking Ukrainian fighters
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X